GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — On Monday, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed an agreement to join other Midwest states in the Midwestern Hydrogen Coalition to accelerate the “development of a robust clean hydrogen economy in the Midwest.”

“The goal of the hydrogen coalition is to create a healthy ecosystem for clean hydrogen development in the Midwest,” Zach Kolodin, Michigan’s chief infrastructure officer, said.

Clean hydrogen is hydrogen that is produced with little to no greenhouse gas emissions. The state said that this can help decarbonize the transportation, agriculture and industrial sectors while cutting down on the particulate pollution which causes asthma.

The coalition, which includes Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Minnesota, Ohio, Wisconsin and Michigan, will be collaborating on policy development to create a regulatory environment that works across state lines.

“If we’re going to use hydrogen as a fuel that can be used in transportation, in making our factories work, in aviation, in maritime transportation, we’re going to need to find cost effective ways to produce hydrogen using those cleaner sources of energy,” Kolodin said.

Kolodin said that estimates show that the U.S. hydrogen economy will be worth as much as $140 billion per year by 2030. This could support 700,000 jobs.

“Michigan is in a great position to capture a significant share of the clean hydrogen economy. That’s why the governor and Lt. Gov. Gilchrist are so motivated to make the clean hydrogen economy work for Michigan and work for the Midwest,” Kolodin said.