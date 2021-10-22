Michigan-Indiana border resurveying bills pass state Senate

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Legislation that would re-survey the Michigan-Indiana border has passed in the Michigan State Senate.

The border is distinctly drawn on maps, but it’s not marked as clearly on the ground.

Senate Bill 627 and Senate Bill 628, sponsored by Sen. Kim LaSata, R-Bainbridge Township, would help create a commission of surveyors from five Michigan counties to join those from five Indiana counties in actively surveying and pinpointing the boundary’s physical markers.

The bills now go to the House for consideration.