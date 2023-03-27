EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The state is holding 15 meetings to discuss housing needs in different parts of Michigan.

Michigan is about 190,000 units short on housing. Amy Hovey of the Michigan State Housing Development Authorities says that’s a lot.

“Seeing a person go from being homeless to having stable housing, of course, is a great feeling, but it’s really about that person and why we’re providing them with housing, which is stable housing leads to better health outcomes, better educational attainment, economic stability and ability to have social supports, that help makes us successful,” Hovey said.

The state plans to build or refurbish 75,000 housing units to combat the housing crisis.

Hovey said the cost of housing has increased about 84% and incomes have only increased by 25% in the same time period. As a result, both homeownership and rental opportunities are out of reach for many.

Luckily, the state has allocated funds toward problem.

“We need to know the best way to put those funds out there, and we need the community to tell us what their priorities are rather than us telling them what we have available,” Hovey said.

Hovey said the top goal is to have community voices heard at the regional housing meetings and to create plans that match the values of people in each region.

You can find a Regional Housing Partnership meeting and register online.