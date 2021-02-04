Michigan House to announce Adoption and Foster Care Task Force

LANSING, Mich. (WOOD) — The Michigan House of Representatives is announcing a new bipartisan task force to focus on reforms in the state’s adoption and foster care systems.

The lawmakers behind the Michigan House Adoption and Foster Care Task Force will hold a 10 a.m. press conference to discuss their objectives. That will stream live on woodtv.com.

On hand will be Reps. Thomas Albert of Lowell, the chair of the House Appropriations Committee, and Mary Whiteford of Casco Township, who will chair the new task force. Other task force members will also be present.

A release announcing the task force said its members would speak with experts, families and children to learn more about how adoption and foster care work now in the state and use that information to improve the system. Among the initial goals are reducing the number of kids in state custody, protecting them from neglect and abuse and joining them with families sooner.

The Children’s Services Agency within the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is already running its own steering committee to work on reforms within the child welfare system. That group, which was formed in September, has set a goal of May 2022 to eliminate restraining of children unless absolutely necessary, like during an emergency or to save a life.

The goal is to enact that change by the two-year anniversary of the death of Cornelius Fredericks, a 16-year-old who died after being wrongfully restrained at a group home in Kalamazoo. Three people face manslaughter and child abuse charges in connection to his death.