Michigan House: Require financial info, restrict lobbying

Michigan

by: DAVID EGGERT Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
generic michigan state capitol lansing 100818_1539039600476.jpg.jpg

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Elected state officials would be required to disclose personal financial information and be banned from becoming lobbyists until two years after leaving office under bills advancing in Michigan.

Michigan is among just two states where lawmakers don’t have to file disclosure reports, which can show conflicts of interest.

The legislation approved by the House would mandate that legislators, the governor, attorney general, secretary of state and other state officers submit financial forms. But they would be kept secret until the officials exit office.

Committees would have the information and rule on ethics violations.

The bills go to the Senate next.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories On WOODTV.com

Know something newsworthy? Report It!