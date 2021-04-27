Michigan House passes bottle return fund legislation

Michigan

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Legislation to compensate beverage companies to update their recycling equipment using unreturned recyclables deposit funds passed Tuesday in the Michigan House.

Unredeemed money from the 10-cent per container now is divided between the state and retailers operating bottle return locations. The state’s Cleanup and Redevelopment Trust Fund, which mainly funds cleanup efforts for certain contamination sites, gets 75% of the money and 25% is given to the retailers.

The proposed legislation would offer beverage distributors a half-cent per bottle tax credit for every container eligible for the bottle return, a measure that would cost the state $20 million annually, according to the House Fiscal Agency.

