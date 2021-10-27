Michigan House passes bill that would clear way for more short-term rentals

LANSING, Mich. (WOOD) — The Michigan House has passed a bill that would remove some restrictions on short-term vacation rentals, allowing more homeowners to operate Airbnbs.

House Bill 4722 passed the House 55-47 during an extended session early Wednesday.

If it is passed by the state Senate and signed by the governor, it would prevent local governments from banning short-term rentals like weekly rentals, Airbnb and VRBO through zoning laws.

“The blanket bans some communities have issued against short-term rentals completely disregard the private property rights of Michigan citizens,” ” state Rep. Sarah Lightner, R-Springport, who sponsored the bill, said in a statement. “The solution I brought forward ends these bans while creating consistency and restoring the rights of Michigan families, so they can invest confidently in a home without worrying whether they will unexpectedly lose the ability to rent that home if they choose.”

Lightner said the bill would also allow municipalities to act when corporations buy homes to rent them out.

A companion bill in the state Senate has not yet gone to a vote by the full body.