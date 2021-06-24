Michigan House OKs big K-12 budget, pushes for July 1 deal

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — The Michigan House has overwhelmingly approved a $65 billion state spending plan and the release of billions in federal COVID-19 relief aid for K-12 schools.

There is an agreement between the Republican-led House and Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, but not with the Senate.

The plan would eliminate a funding gap among school districts — a proposed milestone 27 years after Michigan overhauled the financing of public education.

The next fiscal year does not start until Oct. 1. But a law requires lawmakers to send the governor a plan by July 1. It could be delayed if a deal isn’t reached.