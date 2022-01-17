Michigan House not voting due to COVID-19

LANSING, Mich. (WOOD) — The Michigan House of Representatives will not be voting this week, due to the spike in COVID-19 cases in Michigan.

“We have members and staff who are either awaiting test results, need to be tested after a close contact tested positive, or have tested positive themselves,” said Speaker of the House Jason Wentworth.

The House will technically be in session for the week, but no voting will take place. House committees might still meet depending on the chair’s decision, but floor votes will start back up next week.

“We are going to act with caution and make sure everyone is able to do the right thing and follow the most updated recommendations,” Wentworth said.

All other state services from the Capitol will still be available. Lawmakers’ offices will still be available for calls from the public.