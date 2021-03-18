Michigan House gives unanimous approval to records bill

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan’s governor, lieutenant governor and legislators, to a lesser extent, would be subject to public records requests under a bill the House passed unanimously.

Michigan is one of only two states that exempts the governor’s office from Freedom of Information Act requests.

Before voting in favor of the measure Thursday, Republicans and Democrats alike said it was essential to increase trust between elected officials and those they represent.

If the Senate also passes the bill, it would go to Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, who said while campaigning in 2018 that if the Legislature didn’t act, she would open the governor’s office to FOIA requests.