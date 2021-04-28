Michigan House: Give unemployed $1,000 if they find job

by: DAVID EGGERT Associated Press

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Unemployed people who find a job would get $1,000 as part of $12.7 billion in proposed COVID-19 relief spending advancing in the Michigan Legislature.

The “return to work” grants would cover up to 400,000 residents. They are included in supplemental budget bills that advanced from or took a step forward in the Republican-led House Appropriations Committee on Wednesday, but are a ways off from being enacted since there is no deal with Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

All but $1 billion in funding would come from federal coronavirus packages that were approved in March and December.

