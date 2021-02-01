Watch: Michigan House Dems hold briefing on COVID-19 recovery plan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Democrats in the Michigan House are holding a press conference to discuss their plans for COVID-19 recovery initiatives.



The House Democrats will lay out a $5 billion recovery plan and call on the Republicans who control the state Legislature to hold a vote on spending the money, which is coming from the federal government.

On hand will be Michigan House Democratic Leader Donna Lasinski of Scio Twp.; Rep. Joe Tate of Detroit; Rep. Christine Morse of Portage; Rep. Kelly Breen of Novi; and Rep. Laurie Pohutsky of Livonia.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, also a Democrat, previously announced a $5.6 billion MI COVID Recovery Plan that includes money for small businesses, education and the vaccine rollout, among other things.

House Republicans countered with a $3.5 billion package that would tie billions in money to schools to allowing local health departments, not Whitmer, control of when schools can have in-person learning and sports. Whitmer has said that is “cruel and reckless.”

While Whitmer called for finding “common ground” in her State of the State address last week, the relationship between her and the Republicans who control the Legislature has been poor for some time and made even worse during the pandemic as lawmakers were left out of making decisions about coronavirus restrictions. Speaking to News 8 the day after the speech, Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey, R-Clarklake, indicated hope for the future but also said he was skeptical about a better relationship.