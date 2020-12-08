Michigan House cancels more voting sessions due to virus

Michigan

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
generic michigan capitol 022618_487150

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — The Michigan House canceled voting sessions scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday after a staffer tested positive for the coronavirus, complicating the Legislature’s final days of business in the two-year term.

Speaker Lee Chatfield says the employee works with several different lawmakers and committees but “had nothing to do with” a hearing attended last week by President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani.

Trump announced over the weekend that Giuliani had been infected, which led to the cancellation of voting in the House on Tuesday.

It wasn’t immediately clear when the House will meet next.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Know something newsworthy? Report It!