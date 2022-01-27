Michigan House approves more pandemic grants for businesses

Jeremy DeSantis exercises on the lawn of the state capitol in Lansing, Mich., Tuesday, July 21, 2020. The fitness workout and rally on the Michigan State Capitol lawn is intended to spotlight the benefits of exercise during the COVID-19 pandemic. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Gyms, movie theaters and other businesses hurt by the coronavirus pandemic would receive state grants under a $185 million spending bill that has won initial legislative approval.

The 96-6 vote in the House Thursday comes more than a month after the Legislature and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer enacted $409 million in aid for businesses that lost money.

Applications for those grants are due by April 1 and must be disbursed by July 1.

The next round of proposed grants would go to fitness centers, convention bureaus, community development banks, cinemas, and live music and entertainment venues.