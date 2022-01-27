Michigan House approves more pandemic grants for businesses

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Gyms, movie theaters and other businesses hurt by the coronavirus pandemic would receive state grants under a $185 million spending bill that has won initial legislative approval.
The 96-6 vote in the House Thursday comes more than a month after the Legislature and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer enacted $409 million in aid for businesses that lost money.
Applications for those grants are due by April 1 and must be disbursed by July 1.
The next round of proposed grants would go to fitness centers, convention bureaus, community development banks, cinemas, and live music and entertainment venues.