Michigan House approves GOP tax cuts; no deal with governor

Michigan

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Republicans who control the Michigan Legislature have agreed on a plan to cut taxes, advancing bills that will be vetoed because there is no deal with Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

The House voted 62-42 on Tuesday to cut the state income tax from 4.25% to 3.9%, lower the age to exempt income from taxation to 67 from 62 and create a $500 per-child tax credit.

The Senate could concur with House changes this week.

Whitmer has proposed a more targeted, less sweeping plan to fully restore an earned income tax credit for lower-income workers and gradually reverse a 2012 law that eliminated pension tax exemptions.

