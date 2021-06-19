Michigan House approves bills to broaden organ donation

Michigan

by: ANNA LIZ NICHOLS Associated Press

Posted:


LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Legislation that would lift barriers on organ donation has passed the Michigan House.

People with a disability or who test positive for HIV would have added protection under state law in the organ transplant process if the bills clear the state Senate and the governor’s desk.

One bill reiterates the protections under the federal Americans with Disabilities Act by outlawing the denial of a transplant or lowering people’s place on an organ waiting list because of their disability.

The other bill would allow patients with HIV to donate their organs to HIV-positive recipients.

