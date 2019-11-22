Michigan halts sale of marijuana vape products

Michigan

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
This Monday, Nov. 4, 2019 photo shows a vitamin E acetate sample during a tour of the Medical Marijuana Laboratory of Organic and Analytical Chemistry at the Wadsworth Center in Albany, N.Y. (AP Photo/Hans Pennink)

This Monday, Nov. 4, 2019 photo shows a vitamin E acetate sample during a tour of the Medical Marijuana Laboratory of Organic and Analytical Chemistry at the Wadsworth Center in Albany, N.Y. (AP Photo/Hans Pennink)

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan has temporarily halted the sale of marijuana products intended for vaping so that they can be tested for a compound linked to lung illnesses.

The Marijuana Regulatory Agency issued the emergency rules Friday.

They prohibit licensed medical and recreational marijuana businesses from selling existing products intended for e-cigarette use unless they are re-tested and do not have vitamin E acetate. Newly made vaping products cannot have the compound, either.

Regulators plan to inspect processing facilities twice a month to make sure they do not contain inactive ingredients that are not approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for inhalation.

Vitamin E acetate has only recently been used as a thickener in vaping fluid, particularly in black market vaping cartridges.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Know something newsworthy? Report It!

 