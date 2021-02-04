Michigan gun sales, background checks see record high

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Gun sales are setting records, with background checks in Michigan seeing a steady increase over the past decade.

From 2019 to 2020, gun sales more than doubled, topping one million for the first time, according to National Instant Criminal Background Checks System data from the FBI.

“During the fourth quarter of 2020, our records division has processed triple the amount of pistols sales records than they did this time last year,” said Sgt. Joy Matthews with the Kent County Sheriff’s Department.

The sheriff’s department has been keeping pace by having more staff trained to handle procedures such as fingerprinting. All legal firearm purchases require a background check to begin with.

“We’ve always said those who are obtaining firearms legally typically are not people who are problems,” she said.

And 2021 is loading up to be another record breaker.

Pistol sales records from the Kent County Sheriff’s Department this year are already a third of what they reached for all of 2020. According to KCSD’s records, January 2021 has had more than 2,000 sales in comparison to last year’s overall total of 6,233.

The sheriff’s department says that it is not concerned and there are a lot of reasons potentially behind the spike in sales.

“The uneasiness of the presidential election, uneasiness of civil unrest — it’s safe to say a lot of people are concerned,” Matthews said. “And as long as they are going about purchasing a firearm the correct way and the legal way, that’s what we care about.”