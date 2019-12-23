Michigan group to submit petitions to ban abortion method

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A A ballot group is planning to submit petitions to prohibit a second-trimester abortion procedure in Michigan.

The Michigan Values Life committee says it will turn in nearly 380,000 voter signatures to the state on Monday. It needs roughly 340,000 signatures. I

If the petitions are certified as valid, the Republican-led Legislature will have a 40-day window to pass the initiative, and Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer can’t veto it.

The dilation and evacuation procedure was used in 7% of abortions in Michigan last year. Anti-abortion groups call it “dismemberment.” Abortion-rights groups say the procedure is safe and constitutional.