Michigan governor signs $1.5 billion in business incentives

Michigan

by: ANNA LIZ NICHOLS Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signs legislation to allocate $1.5 billion in economic development spending for businesses during a ceremony, Monday, Dec. 20, 2021, in Detroit. The legislation creates the Strategic Outreach and Attraction Reserve Fund, which will be funded from state revenue with $1 billion to be used for assistance to companies. The legislation, which includes four bills, passed the GOP-led Legislature with bipartisan support. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has signed legislation to bolster Michigan’s appeal to businesses.

The legislation creates the Strategic Outreach and Attraction Reserve Fund, which will be funded from state revenue, with $1 billion to be used for assistance to companies.

Funds totaling $409 million will also be allocated to support restaurants, gyms and other areas of business highly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The legislation, which includes four bills, passed the GOP-led Legislature with bipartisan support. Whitmer applauded the legislation, which she called a “collaboration between legislative leadership, my administration, and community and business leaders” in a news release Monday.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories On WOODTV.com

Know something newsworthy? Report It!