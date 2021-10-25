Michigan governor names new unemployment director

A courtesy photo of Julia Dale, the new director of the Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency.

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan is getting a new state unemployment agency director in Julia Dale. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s office made the announcement Monday.

The appointment comes after two years of criticism pointed at the past two leaders of the agency.

Acting Director Liza Estlund Olsen and her predecessor Director Steve Gray fell under heavy scrutiny by Republican lawmakers during the COVID-19 pandemic due to difficulties and delays in accessing unemployment payouts, as well as not addressing fraudulent claims.

Dale is coming from her position as director of the Michigan Department of Technology, Management and Budget.