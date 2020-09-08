Michigan GOP office in Lansing tagged

Graffiti found on Michigan Republican Party headquarters in Lansing. (Courtesy the party – Sept. 7, 2020)

LANSING, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan Republican headquarters was tagged with anti-police graffiti Sunday, the party says.

The graffiti, of which the Michigan GOP posted blurred photos on its website Monday, includes expletives in reference to police and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

The party noted that Michigan Republican Party chair Laura Cox previously worked for ICE. She said in a statement she is proud of that service.

With the party blaming “anti-police extremists,” Cox also said the “vandalism is emblematic of the chaos sweeping through our nation’s Democrat-run cities.”

The party said it reported the vandalism to police.