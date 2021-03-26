Michigan GOP chair calls top Democratic women ‘witches’

This August, 2020 photo, shows Ron Weiser, left, chairman of the Michigan Republican Party, and Ronna Romney McDaniel, National Republican Committee chairwoman. Michigan Republicans, once the national model for the party’s mainstream, have lurched sharply rightward in the past decade. (David Guralnick/Detroit News via AP)

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — The leader of Michigan’s Republican Party referred to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and two other top Democratic elected women as “witches” and joked about assassination when asked how to remove two GOP congressmen who voted to impeach former President Donald Trump.

Ron Weiser’s Thursday statements in a local Republican meeting were reported by The Detroit News.

A crowd member asked how to unseat Reps. Fred Upton and Peter Meijer. Weiser said the party was focused on defeating “three witches” — a misogynist reference to Whitmer, state Attorney General Dana Nessel and Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson.