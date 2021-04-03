Michigan gets surge of calls from domestic violence victims

The Michigan Coalition to End Domestic and Sexual Violence Executive Director Sarah Prout Rennie is photographed March 31, 2021 in Detroit. Michigan is facing another public health threat on top of COVID-19: soaring domestic violence cases says Prout Rennie. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan is facing another public health threat on top of COVID-19 with soaring domestic violence cases.

Advocates say an inability to fundraise during COVID-19, having limited shelter space available and a statewide effort to limit incarcerations because of COVID has created a perfect storm of need and danger for victims.

The Michigan Coalition to End Domestic and Sexual Violence represents 73 shelters across the state.

In the year leading up to October, the coalition received 1,300 calls on its helpline. In the next two months it received 1,250 calls and then in January, it had 1,000 calls for domestic and sexual violence assistance.

Its executive director, Sarah Prout Rennie, says she believes the biggest surge hasn’t arrived yet.