Michigan gas prices jump 40+ cents, hit new high

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Michigan gas prices skyrocketed up 42 cents this week, setting a new record high for 2022.

For the first time since 2008, the national average for a gallon of regular unleaded is more than $4.

Michiganders are now paying an average of $3.97 per gallon for regular unleaded. This number is 60 cents higher than this time last month and $1.25 more than this time last year.

gas price averages: Marquette ($4.07), Metro Detroit ($4.00) and Benton Harbor ($4.00) Least expensive gas price averages: Traverse City ($3.86), Grand Rapids ($3.93) and Ann Arbor ($3.94)

Drivers are paying an average of $59 for a full 15-gallon tank of gas.

According to the Energy Information Administration (EIA), total domestic gasoline stocks decreased by 500,000 bbl to 246 million bbl.

The factors behind these price hikes include an increase in gas demand, a decease in total supply and the continued increase in oil prices.

Crude prices are consistently surging as tensions between Ukraine and Russia continue to bring uncertainty.

“Rising crude oil prices sent Michigan pump prices soaring to the highest prices since June of 2013,” said Adrienne Woodland, spokesperson for AAA-The Auto Club Group. “Pump prices will likely continue to rise as crude prices continue to climb.”

To help with the issue of rising oil prices, the International Energy Agency (IEA) has issued a release of 60 million bbl of crude oil from its 31 member countries’ strategic reserves, including the U.S., Germany, Canada, South Korea and Mexico.

Half of the release is anticipated to come from the U.S. However, the pricing impact from that announcement has been limited given that the amount of oil is small, compared to the amount of oil that flows daily from Russia around the globe.