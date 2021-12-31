Michigan, following CDC, updates quarantine guidance

LANSING, Mich. (AP/WOOD) — The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services has changed its COVID-19 recommendations for individuals and the general public to reflect the recent recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The CDC recommended shortening the quarantine and isolation duration for those who aren’t vaccinated or haven’t received their booster and are exposed to COVID-19 to five days followed by an additional five days of wearing a well-fitting mask around others.

The guidance updated Friday is specific to the general public and doesn’t change current recommendations for congregate settings, early childcare or K-12 settings: Those settings should continue to use existing guidelines and policies regarding quarantine and isolation.

In the Friday news release, MDHHS chief medical executive Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian again urged people over age 5 to get vaccinated, calling it the “best protection against severe illness and hospitalization.”

MDHHS says state data shows those who are unvaccinated have 4.3 times the risk of testing positive for COVID-19 and 12.2 times the risk of dying from the virus compared to those who are fully vaccinated.

— WOOD TV8 digital reporter Christa Ferguson contributed to this report.