Michigan flies Pride flags on state building for first time

A photo of pride flags on the George W. Romney Building posted by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s official Twitter page. (June 15, 2019)

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Pride flags are flying on the state office building in Lansing for the first time in Michigan’s history.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer ordered that starting Saturday, two of the iconic rainbow flags will fly on the George W. Romney Building to help celebrate June as Pride Month in Michigan.

The Romney Building in Lansing is feeling especially proud today 🌈 pic.twitter.com/fi3d41IMs8 — Governor Gretchen Whitmer (@GovWhitmer) June 15, 2019

The flying of the flags comes after Whitmer signed a proclamation designating June as Pride Month to mark the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall Uprising in New York City. A police raid on a gay bar called the Stonewall Inn triggered a series of riots and sparked the nascent LGBT movement in the country and around the world.

In a news release, Whitmer said celebrating Pride Month helps ensure that members of Michigan’s LGBTQ community “are treated with the respect they deserve.”