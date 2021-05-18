Michigan finds new economic development chief in New Orleans

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan’s economic development agency has named a new leader, hiring the top economic development official in New Orleans for the role.

Quentin Messer Jr. will become CEO of the Michigan Economic Development Corp. on July 29. He will replace Mark Burton, who resigned in March to join a law firm.

Messer has been president and CEO of the New Orleans Business Alliance since 2015.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said Messer “brings a wealth of experience to this role and a clear passion for ensuring the benefits of economic development extend to everyone.”