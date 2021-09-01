Michigan employee pleads guilty to embezzling over $855K

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A former state employee pleaded guilty in a Michigan court Tuesday to embezzling over $855,000 from the state.

While at the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy, Joseph Pettit took bonds that were supposed to be returned to vendors once the ownership of gas or oil wells changed and diverted the funds into bank accounts for vendors he made up.

The Michigan Attorney General’s office says Pettit is expected to serve prison time and be ordered to pay the amount he embezzled.