Electors to meet to officially give Michigan’s 16 votes to Biden

LANSING, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan’s electors will head to the state capitol today to formally cast their ballots for Democrat Joe Biden.

The Electoral College will vote at 2 p.m. It will stream live on the state Senate’s website and on woodtv.com.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist, Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel, Michigan Supreme Court Chief Justice Bridge Mary McCormack and state Rep. Joe Tate of Detroit, all Democrats, will be on hand as the votes are cast.

Electors are meeting in states all over the country today, the date set by law for them to vote, to secure President-elect Biden’s win over incumbent Republican President Donald Trump, though Trump continues to put forth baseless allegations of widespread fraud.

The Michigan Capitol is closed to the public for the day after authorities received credible threats of violence.

Michigan has 16 electoral votes. Biden won the state by some 154,000 votes.

News 8 will have a crew in Lansing today and will bring you developments as they happen on woodtv.c.om.