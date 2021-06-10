Michigan Elder Abuse Task Force announces new legislation

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A Michigan task force has come up with legislation aimed at protecting senior citizens from abuse by creating requirements and oversight for guardians and conservators.

The measures are the result of two years of planning solutions and prosecutions by members of the Michigan Elder Abuse Task Force.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel was joined for the announcement at a media conference Thursday by other stakeholders who spoke about the importance of caring for some of the state’s most vulnerable citizens and creating accountability for those who take on the responsibility of care.