Michigan drivers to get $400 insurance refund checks per car

LANSING, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan drivers with auto insurance will get a $400 refund check for each vehicle.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s office announced Tuesday that Michigan Catastrophic Claims Association officials will immediately begin the process of refunding money to drivers.

The nonprofit’s surplus doubled over the last year, now up to $5 billion. Their analysis determined approximately $3 billion of that surplus could be returned to drivers while ensuring auto accident survivors have continued quality of care.

Drivers are expected to receive checks in the second quarter of 2022.