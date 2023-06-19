GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A Michigan driver has died after his truck was struck by a stray tire over the weekend.

Michigan State Police say the crash happened Friday afternoon on northbound I-75 near the Davison Highway outside of Hamtramck. A vehicle traveling southbound lost a tire, which hopped over the median and hit a truck’s windshield. That driver lost control, hit a wall and was trapped in the truck because the roof had caved in.

That driver, later identified as a 63-year-old man from Clarkston, suffered serious injuries. A rescue crew was eventually able to pull the truck away from the wall, pull him loose and transport him to a hospital where he died.

The driver who lost a tire, identified only as a 34-year-old, is cooperating with investigators.