Michigan DOC: First inmate dies from COVID-19

JACKSON, Mich. (WOOD) — A prisoner at the Parnall Correctional Facility, who tested positive for COVID-19, was found unresponsive in his cell, according to the Michigan Department of Corrections.



Authorities told News 8 the prisoner was taken to the hospital, where he died.

Officials said the prisoner never previously complained of feeling sick. Following his death, MDOC said the inmate was tested for the virus, and the results were positive.

As of Friday, April 3rd, state officials said they confirmed 11 positive cases within their correctional facilities. They said five of them are at Parnall Correctional Facility, two at Lakeland Correctional Facility, two at the Charles Egeler Reception and Guidance Center, one at the Macomb Correctional Facility and one at Women’s Huron Valley Correctional Facility.

A spokesperson for MDOC said the positive cases were all reported at facilities with previous, positive cases. They said no new facilities reported a positive case.



To control the spread of COVID-19, MDOC said they will move those who’ve tested positive for the virus to the Carson City Correctional Facility, a previously closed unit.

Correctional officers said they urge prisoners to speak up if they, too, feel ill.