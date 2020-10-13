Michigan DNR sees increase in hunting amid pandemic

ROYAL OAK, Mich. (AP) — According to statistics from the Michigan Department of Natural Resources, a renewed interest in hunting has dramatically increased since March when the coronavirus pandemic hit across the U.S., forcing businesses to shut down and people to stay home.

The Daily Tribune reported the DNR has so far issued 751,310 deer hunting licenses, compared to 584,802 licenses issued in 2019.

The chief of marketing and outreach for the Michigan DNR said she was very excited about the increase in hunters given that DNR relies on hunters to manage and cull the state’s estimated 1.7 million deer population.