Michigan delays tax filing deadline to July 15

Michigan

by: WOODTV.com staff

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan is following suit with the federal government, pushing back the filing deadline for your taxes to July 15.

The decision was announced late Friday afternoon after Whitmer signed an executive order to make it happen. She had indicated during a Thursday night virtual town hall at WOOD TV8 that the move was pending.

“Michiganders shouldn’t have to worry about filing their income taxes in the midst of a global pandemic,” Whitmer said in a statement. “This executive order provides immediate income tax assistance to people as they continue to stay home and stay safe during this crisis. I will continue working around the clock to help our families and businesses get through this time.”

However, the state treasurer urged people to file as soon as possible to get their refunds.

>>Online: E-filing Michigan taxes

The deadlines for most Michigan cities that collect income tax, including Grand Rapids, is now July 31. City of Detroit taxes, which are processed by the state, are due with state taxes July 15.

The federal government last week pushed back its deadline, also to July 15.

