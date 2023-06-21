GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Shipwreck experts and divers in Michigan say going down to the depths of water can help uncover history, but it also takes skill and raises ethical questions.

According to the Director of the Michigan Shipwreck Research Association, Lake Michigan has seen around 2,000 shipwrecks.

A MSRA director and a deep-water diver say a lot of people consider diving a hobby, extreme sport, or a way to preserve history. But they also understand the dangers and the ethical concerns.

Diving into deep water allows people to see a glimpse of history.

“The Titanic is the incident that made a lot of us interested in shipwrecks. It’s known the world over,” said Valerie van Heest, the Director of the Michigan Shipwreck Research Association.

Van Heest explains the drive that makes people want to dive into the depths to see shipwrecks firsthand.

“This is exciting, and when it’s a wreck like Titanic we understand the excitement that would drive somebody to want to see it in person,” said van Heest.

She said there have been a large number of deadly shipwrecks in the Great Lakes, which can bring up an ethical question.

“Divers realized they were destroying the integrity of these sites and much like a crime scene, they were destroying evidence that could tell us what happened,” said van Heest.

“So in 1988, Ronald Reagan, then President, then signed into law the Abandoned Shipwreck Act which transferred ownership to the states in which the shipwrecks lie from the federal government and then each state wrote their own laws and virtually every Great Lake state made it a law that it was illegal to remove anything from a shipwreck without a permit,” said van Heest.

Dustin Klifman, who is a deep-water diver, said when done correctly, searching shipwrecks can be a way to preserve history.

“Yes, a lot of these places are gravesites so we tread carefully. We are respectful when we visit and we take pictures. We don’t damage and we keep the legacy going of what it used to be,” said Klifman.

He says deep-water diving can also bring families closure.

“And there are a lot of families still alive that have ties to these shipwrecks that do appreciate seeing and know that their loved ones have not been forgotten,” said Klifman.

The Director of Michigan Shipwreck Research Association said it takes time to prepare the proper equipment for a deep-water dive. Van Heest said most dive missions in Lake Michigan are recovery efforts.