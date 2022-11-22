GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — It’s Adoption Day, and courts across the state will host events to celebrate foster children uniting with families.

The Michigan Supreme Court will mark the official completion of the adoption process during an event at the Michigan Hall of Justice at 10 a.m. Tuesday. The theme is “Giving Thanks for Families.”

It’s an annual tradition held around the Thanksgiving holiday and highlights the needs of children in foster care.

According to the Michigan Adoption Resource Exchange, there are more than 10,000 children in foster care in the state.

So far this year, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and contracted private agency partners have provided permanent homes for approximately 1,600 children.

That’s actually fewer children than what has been recorded over the last four years. However, there are still about 250 children who still need a forever home.

Courts that aren’t hosting events will also provide educational materials about the adoption process.