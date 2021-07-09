Michigan court won’t extend voting redistricting deadline

The Michigan Hall of Justice, which houses the state Supreme Court and Court of Claims. (File)

LANSING, Mich (AP) — A commission in charge of drawing new legislative and congressional maps for Michigan has been denied a deadline extension by the state Supreme Court despite a six month delay in the U.S. Census Bureau releasing data.

The current deadline for an initial proposal is Sept. 17, but the Census Bureau doesn’t expect to have tabulated data ready for the public until Sept. 30.

The court acknowledged Friday that it believes the commission has worked diligently and has been put in a difficult position to present fair voting maps.

But the court says there isn’t a sufficient legal reason for it to preemptively extend the deadline.