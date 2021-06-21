Michigan court asked to change dates to draw political maps

by: The Associated Press

The Michigan Hall of Justice, which houses the state Supreme Court and Court of Claims. (File)

DETROIT (AP) — A clash over the Michigan Constitution has hit the state’s highest court.

A commission that must draw seats for Congress and the Legislature is asking for new deadlines to produce maps because of a delay in detailed census data.

New district maps must be in place by Nov. 1, according to the constitution. But the commission is not expecting final census data until Sept. 30 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The commission says some census data could be available by August but those numbers aren’t favored and might be unreliable.

The Supreme Court’s two most conservative justices seemed very reluctant to change dates that were put in the constitution by voters.

