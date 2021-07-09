Michigan court again rules in favor of emergency law critics

Michigan

by: Associated Press

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — The Michigan Supreme Court has reaffirmed an earlier decision that could lead to the repeal of a law that was used by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to order restrictions last year related to the coronavirus.

The court directed the Board of State Canvassers to certify a ballot question that could kill the 1945 emergency powers law. It has already been declared unconstitutional, but critics want it off the books.

A group called Unlock Michigan met the 340,000-signature threshold. But the Board of State Canvassers deadlocked on partisan lines and refused to certify the issue.

The Republican-controlled Legislature now will likely enact the measure and end the law rather than let it go to a public vote in 2022.

