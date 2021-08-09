Michigan childhood vaccination rates low for back to school

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan’s Chief Medical Officer Dr. Joneigh Khaldun joined forces with school officials Monday to call on parents before school starts to catch students up on childhood immunizations that were missed during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Childhood vaccination rates have dropped below 70% in more than half of Michigan’s counties. Seven counties and the city of Detroit have dropped below 60%.

East Lansing School Board President Terah Chambers said without parents catching up their kids on vaccines, she isn’t confident that students will be able to maintain an all in-person school year. That includes those 12 and up who are eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine.