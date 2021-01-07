Michigan Capitol closed due to bomb threat; grounds cleared

LANSING, Mich. (WOOD) — The Michigan Capitol building is closed Thursday morning due to a bomb threat.

According to Capitol officials, a bomb threat was received around 6:45 a.m. Thursday.

The Michigan House of Representatives announced the closure in a message to staff, citing the threat.

WLNS, News 8’s sister station in Lansing, reported that a bomb squad was sent to the Capitol building and police were seen entering the building. Authorities asked people to stay away from the Capitol building as they worked to clear the grounds.

Sen. Curtis Hertel, D-East Lansing, tweeted around 9:20 a.m. that the Capitol had been given the all clear. A News 8 crew at the scene noted it seemed calm.

The threat came one day after a mob stormed the U.S. Capitol.