SHIAWASSEE COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — Mark Latunski, the Shiawassee County man responsible for a gruesome murder in 2019, will spend the rest of his life in prison.

MLive reports that Latunksi, 53, was sentenced on Thursday by Shiawassee County Circuit Judge Matthew Stewart to life in prison without the possibility of parole for convictions of first-degree murder, and 11 months in prison for disinterment and mutilation of a dead body.

Latunski pleaded guilty on Sept. 23 and was convicted on Oct. 19.

Latunski murdered 25-year-old Swartz Creek man Kevin Bacon sometime before Christmas Day in 2019.

According to MLive, Bacon’s body was found by police hanging from the ceiling. Latunski also admitted to mutilating and eating parts of his body.

Bacon was a hairstylist who worked at a salon in Swartz Creek and studied psychology at the University of Michigan-Flint.

Before he went missing on Christmas Eve 2019, he told his roommate that he was going to spend the evening with somebody he met through the dating app Grindr.

After Bacon didn’t arrive at his family’s Christmas gathering, his father called police to report him missing.

Thanks to the tip about Grindr, law enforcement were soon led to Latunski, who confessed to the crime and its horrific details during an interview with police on Dec. 28, 2019.

Bacon was remembered by the Swartz Creek community with a candlelight vigil on Jan. 3, 2020.

Latunski was initially determined to not be competent to stand trial, but that decision was reversed after he was sent to a forensic center and was deemed competent.