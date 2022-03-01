Michigan businesses can start applying for pandemic grants

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan businesses hurt by the COVID-19 pandemic can apply online for state grants.

The $409 million in funding was signed in law late last year. Eligible businesses in operation before October 2019 can get a grant based on a “financial hardship” calculation, up to $5 million.

Those that began operating between October 2019 through May 2020 can receive a grant equal to 25% of certain specified costs.

The aid may be prorated depending on how many businesses apply to ensure all get something. The application period closes March 31.