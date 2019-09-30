Whitmer quiet as budget deadline nears

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The budget drama in Lansing became a little more unusual Monday.

As of the late afternoon, there was still no word on exactly what Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer would do with the budgets passed by the Republican-led Legislature — though the executive branch told state employees Friday that there would be no layoffs and no reason to plan for a government shutdown. That indicates Whitmer expects to sign the bills, though one can expect changes by line-item veto.

And then there is the State Administrative Board. The little-known group is comprised of the governor, lieutenant governor, secretary of state, attorney general, state treasurer, superintendent of public instruction and the director of the Department of Transportation.

Along with overseeing of all departments and agencies and their contracts, the board has the “transfer powers.” In other words, the board can move money within a departmental budget from one line item to another under a 1993 Michigan Supreme Court ruling.

A special meeting of the board has been called for Tuesday morning. That is when the budget battle could become really interesting, depending on how much and where the group tries to reshape the budget the Legislature sent to the governor.

The deadline to avoid a partial government shutdown is midnight.

