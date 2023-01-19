GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A Michigan brewery is using some of the most advanced forms of technology available to develop a new brew: a recipe designed using artificial intelligence.

Atwater Brewery, which operates three taphouses across the state, including one in Grand Rapids, will have a special keg tapping Thursday. Atwater’s Quality Manager Joe Platt came up with the idea.

“AI technology has the potential to impact and revolutionize many industries, including the brewing industry, in the future,” Platt said in a news release. “We asked an AI to create an IPA recipe for us, and it was able to create a recipe to the scale of our brew system; and created an AI-designed, human-brewed IPA.”

The beer is called Artificial Intelligence IPA and uses a blend of Centennial, Citra and Amarillo hops. A spokesperson for Atwater says the blend of hops results in tropical and citrus flavors and aromas.

Atwater President Katy McBrady said she believes it is the first beer of its kind in Michigan and credits Platt for his creativity.

Pints will be sold at all three Atwater taprooms Thursday for $2.001 — an homage to HAL 9000 and his “odyssey” through space.

“I’m excited for Atwater to be on the forefront of innovating brewing. We have more ideas and new beers coming in the very near future,” Platt stated.