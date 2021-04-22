Michigan board deadlocks on measure to repeal emergency law

Related Content Drive to repeal law Whitmer used in pandemic clears hurdle

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan’s elections board has deadlocked on certifying a veto-proof initiative that would enable the Republican-led Legislature to wipe from the books a law Gov. Gretchen Whitmer used to issue sweeping pandemic orders last year.

The 2-2 vote means proponents of the ballot drive will go to court.

Democrats on the Board of State Canvassers voted not to certify the citizen-initiated measure despite a recommendation by the state elections bureau, which determined Unlock Michigan collected 460,00 valid signatures — more than the roughly 340,000 needed. Republicans supported certification.