Michigan bills push police changes year after Floyd death

A huge crowd gathered in downtown Grand Rapids on May 30, 2020, to protest police brutality against minorities and the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan lawmakers have unveiled bipartisan bills that would require updated use-of-force policies and make changes designed to hold police accountable for misconduct a year after the slaying of George Floyd.

The Senate legislation would let a state agency revoke the license of an officer who has used excessive force causing death or serious injuries.

The Michigan Commission on Law Enforcement Standards also would be required to develop guidelines for independent investigations of officer-involved deaths. Each law enforcement agency would have to adopt a use-of-force policy and require an officer to exhaust all other alternatives before using deadly force.