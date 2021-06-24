Michigan bill to end extra unemployment benefit faces veto

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Republican lawmakers have voted to stop a $300 weekly federal supplement that is added to unemployed workers’ benefits in Michigan, though the measure is expected to be vetoed when it reaches Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

The Senate passed the bill on party lines, 19-16, Thursday.

Supporters say the $300 pandemic benefit, which is on top of the maximum state benefit of $362 a week, discourages people from rejoining the workforce. It is due to end Sept. 4 under federal law.

Democrats say money should not be taken from people struggling to find work.